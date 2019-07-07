‘We are Not Sanyasis, Let's Wait and Watch’: Yeddyurappa on Karnataka Crisis

Bengaluru: The BJP is watching the political developments in Karnataka after the resignation of over a dozen ruling Congress-JD(S) MLAs, and those in the party are not "sanyasis" to rule out the possibility of forming the government, state unit chief B S Yeddyurappa said Sunday.

"Let's wait and watch. Are we sanyasis (hermits)? After the resignation process is over and the speaker takes his decision, leaders of our party will discuss and decide," he said in response to a question whether the BJP was preparing to form the government.

Speaking to reporters in Tumkur, the former chief minister said, "Ours is a national party, after discussing with the national leadership, we will take a decision." Asked whether the coalition government will collapse, he repeated, "Let's wait and watch".

The Congress-JD(S) government has plunged into a crisis, with 13 MLAs of the alliance submitting their resignation to the Speaker, 12 of them did it on Saturday. Nine MLAs of the Congress and three of the JD(S) reached the Speaker's office to put in their papers Saturday and later met Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan. Another Congress MLA, Anand Singh, submitted his resignation on July 1.

The ruling coalition, which has a strength of 118 in the 224-member assembly, faces the risk of losing its majority if the resignations are accepted.

The fresh threat to the 13-month-old government came at a time when Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was in the US. He is expected to return this evening.

Stating he was not in a position to say anything about the survival of the government, Yeddyurappa said everything depends on the Speaker. "From July 12, assembly session has been convened, the chief minister is abroad... According to me the coalition government has lost majority and it is the opinion expressed in all leading papers. This is the reality; a decision has to be taken by the speaker and the chief minister," he said.

Responding to a question, he said there were reports that more MLAs may resign.

Meanwhile, the Congress has blamed the BJP for the resignation of the MLAs.

Comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "Mohammad bin Tughlaq", the Karnataka Congress said in a tweet, "He is a politician who has no ethical or moral values. Sidelining the Constitution and democracy, 'operation Kamala' has been done in ten states. Let Karnataka not fall prey to Modi's conspiracy." Reacting to this, the state BJP tweeted, "Tired of state government's Tughlaq rule, people of the state have reduced both coalition parties to single seats (in Lok Sabha polls)."

"Tired of your coalition government's misrule your own MLAs have responded by resigning. Instead of unnecessarily blaming BJP at least now concentrate towards development," it added.

Meanwhile, hectic meetings are underway in the Congress, to discuss the next course of action by the party, with AICC general secretary K C Venugopal also camping in the city.

CLP leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, senior minister D K Shivakumar are also part of the discussion.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said meetings are going on and "we are trying find a medicine and solution" to the current crisis. "I hope that everything will be resolved soon, and ready for any sacrifices to save the government and the party." Shivakumar also met JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda at his residence and discussed the ongoing developments.

Meetings are also on in JD(S) circles, at party patriarch Deve Gowda's residence.

Speaking to reporters, the party's state unit chief H K Kumaraswamy said, "We have called our party MLAs for a meeting in the evening, the chief minister is also expected, where all the developments will be discussed."

He said attempts were on to pacify three party legislators who have resigned, to withdraw their resignations. "We will come to a decision at the meeting on what steps to be taken."​