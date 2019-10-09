We Back BJP Because There is No Alternative, Says NDA Ally Ramdas Athawale
Athawale heads a faction of the Republican Party of India (RPI), founded by Dr BR Ambedkar.
File photo of Union Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale.
Mumbai: Union minister and Dalit leader Ramdas Athawale said on Wednesday that his outfit had to continue to support the BJP-led ruling alliance in Maharashtra as there was no other option.
Athawale heads a faction of the Republican Party of India (RPI), founded by Dr BR Ambedkar. "I have no other political choice, so I am with BJP in this (Maharashtra Assembly) election," Athawale, known for his candid way of speaking, told a Marathi news channel.
"But the association with the BJP is not merely electoral and for power, I am with them over various social issues as well," he added.
The Union Minister of State for Social Justice also refuted rumours of his wife Seema entering into politics. "She does attend some rallies and party functions. It does not mean she will join active politics. She looks after my house and helps me remain active in politics," Athawale said to a question.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim’s Expressions are Unmissable as Mom Amrita Singh Puts 'Kala Tikka' on Them
- Watch: Monkey Sits on Indian Cop's Shoulder and Gives Him a Free Hair-Care
- Instagram Dark Mode Rolls-Out For iOS 13, Here's How to Enable It
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son
- Apple macOS Catalina Rolls Out And is Great News For Gamers And Everyone Else