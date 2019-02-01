LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

We Can't Afford Another UPA-Like Govt in Next decade: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

After 2035, African countries will enjoy a demographic advantage, and the development epicentre will shift to that region, Fadnavis said.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2019, 11:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
We Can't Afford Another UPA-Like Govt in Next decade: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
File photo of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (PTI)
Nagpur: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that if the country were to face a policy paralysis like the one experienced during the UPA regime, it will fritter away its demographic advantage.

Due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision-makingability and foresight, India is poised to become a "10 trillion economy by 2030" and leave behind even the United States, the chief minister said.

He was speaking at a seminar on 'India in 2030'. "We should understand that....2020 to 2035 are a make
or break years for India, when the (country's) demographic advantage will be at its peak," he said.

After 2035, African countries will enjoy a demographic advantage, and the development epicentre will shift to that region, he said.

From 2020 to 2035, "India will be the epicentre of development and if we miss these 15 years and make mistakes" like the policy paralysis witnessed in prime minister Manmohan Singh's tenure, "then India would not be able to move ahead for the next 200 years", Fadnavis said.

"Because only in 150 or 200 years any country gets such a demographic advantage," he said.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram