Amid Alliance Rumours Ahead of PM Modi's Visit, Thambidurai Says 'Can't Develop BJP at the Cost AIADMK'

: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu scheduled for January 27, the speculation is rife that BJP and AIADMK are looking at the possibility of a pre-poll alliance. There is resentment within the AIADMK on ties with the BJP wherein a few senior ministers feel that an alliance with the BJP may cost the party dear. A few senior leaders have said the pulse of the people is anti-BJP and that the electorate feels the Centre has ignored the rights of Tamil Nadu.Speaking to CNN-News18, Thambidurai says it’s not his personal opinion that matters on the alliance front and that decision will be made by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.“I’m not authorised to talk that kind of alliance (BJP- AIADMK). Our executive committee may meet and then afterwards, authorise CM and deputy CM to do all these things. Therefore, that question doesn’t arise now. As soon as the elections are announced, they (EPS and OPS) will take appropriate action on that. I can’t give a personal opinion regarding the alliance. The leaders will take the decision on that. “Thambidurai had earlier said that he ruled out the possibility of the party’s ties with the BJP. He reiterated that the AIADMK cannot develop another party at his own party’s cost.“I’m in the AIADMK party, I’m the propaganda secretary and therefore it is my duty to protect my party & I’m doing that. But it’s not that I’m accusing somebody of some other reasons. Same way they are also developing their own party. They have their right to do that. Our party is doing our activities and we aren’t in a position to develop another party at the cost of my party,” said Thambidurai.The Deputy Lok Sabha Speaker also said Centre has ignored certain rights of Tamil Nadu and hence he is demanding those rights for the benefit of the people of Tamil Nadu. He also attacked the State BJP leaders.Thambidurai said: “We are demanding the arrears of Rs. 9000 cr that the Central Government has to give. They have not yet released and we are still requesting them. We aren’t aligned with the NDA government and also not in an alliance with the BJP now. Therefore, whenever BJP is accusing us, Our Government and our party, saying some Gutka case and Kodakad case, and later some local BJP leaders are saying that this Government is ineffective, sometimes they are saying corruption is there, I’m detracting that.”Thambidurai says AIADMK’s alliance with parties for 2019 will be revealed once the election dates are announced.Many Ministers from the AIADMK maintained that the party will form a mega alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha polls. BJP too had said that it will form a grand alliance in Tamil Nadu ahead of 2019 elections.The speculation is rife that the BJP is holding talks with not just the AIADMK but also Ramdoss’ PMK and Vijaykanth’s DMKS. Can the BJP create another rainbow alliance in Tamil Nadu just like the way it did for 2014 elections? Only time will tell*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.