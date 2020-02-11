'We Don't Do Politics of Hate': Manoj Tiwari Accepts Defeat as BJP is Reduced to Single Digit in Delhi Polls

New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said the party will review why it failed to meet its own expectations in the Assembly polls and saw a moral victory in the fact that the party's vote share has increased since 2015.

"Delhi must have given mandate after careful thinking. Our vote percentage has increased from 32% to around 38%. Delhi did not reject us and the increase (in vote share) is a good sign for us," he said.

Tiwari said the BJP hopes there will be less blame game and more work in the national capital and congratulated Arvind Kejriwal on his party's victory in the polls.

“Thank you to all the voters of Delhi. Thank you to all the party workers for their hard work. We respect the mandate of people. @ArvindKejriwal congratulations to you," he posted on Twitter in Hindi.

Tiwari had asserted that his party will win more than 45 seats in the 70-member Assembly and form the government. Addressing the media, he said the BJP "never did politics of hate".

"We couldn't perform well, we'll evaluate this. Sometimes we get discouraged when results are not as per our expectations but I would like to tell our workers to not be disheartened...Compared to 2015 our winning percentage has increased," he said.

After winning the Patparganj seat, AAP senior leader Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of indulging in the politics of hate.

"We indulge in politics of development not politics of hate. We're against the roadblock in Shaheen Bagh as we were earlier," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday registered wins in at least 10 constituencies till late afternoon, with its prominent faces Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Raghav Chadha emerging victorious from their respective constituencies.

The AAP appeared to be heading back to power for a second term in Delhi, with the party leading in 63 of the total 70 seats, and the BJP ahead in seven seats, according to the Election Commission figures.

The elections to the Delhi Legislative Assembly were held on February 8.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.