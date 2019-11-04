'We Don't Roam Around Empty-handed': Akash Vijayvargiya's 'Warning' to MP Govt on Inflated Power Bills
However, he later clarified and said that he meant that he has a box of sweets in his hands.
File photo of BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya.
Indore: BJP MLA from Indore Akash Vijayvargiya made controversial remarks on Monday while protesting against the inflated electricity bills. “We don’t move around empty-handed,” Akash, son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, said.
Slamming the Congress government for the inflated electricity bills, Akash said, “Those receiving Rs. 200 bill during Shivraj government are receiving bills of several thousand rupees.”
“If the bills aren’t reduced to their original rates, we would lock them inside a room and as you people know well that we don’t roam around empty-handed,” Akash said.
However, he later said he meant that he has a box of sweets in his hands. Talking about the stir against the electricity bills, Akash said the ‘anguished public’ would dethrone the Congress and the BJP would do everything to make public aware of the issue.
Congress spokesperson Narendra Singh Saluja reacted to Akash’s statement saying despite a warning from the PM Modi, he is still issuing open threats as he is aware that the party won’t act against him.
The Indore MLA had landed in controversy earlier this year when he beat up a civic officer with a cricket bat while opposing the encroachment drive in a residential colony.
A massive furore had followed after which PM Modi issued a stern warning against such erring leaders.
