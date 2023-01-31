CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

‘We Don’t Talk About Other Countries’: MP Minister’s Gaffe on Odisha Min Naba Das’ Murder | WATCH

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 19:21 IST

New Delhi, India

The minister in Madhya Pradesh government purportedly made an inappropriate comment on the murder. (Photo: Twitter/@MLApremsinghBJP)

The minister in Madhya Pradesh government purportedly made an inappropriate comment on the murder. (Photo: Twitter/@MLApremsinghBJP)

Naba Kisore Das was shot at allegedly by a cop in Odisha’s Jharsuguda on January 29

At a time when Odisha is observing a three-day mourning following the death of health minister Naba Kisore Das, a minister in the Madhya Pradesh government made an inappropriate comment.

A purported video is now getting viral on Twitter where Madhya Pradesh’s Animal Husbandry Minister Premsingh Patel can be heard saying he does not want to talk about other countries when reporters asked him about Das’ murder.

In the video, when asked to comment on the murder of Odisha health minister Naba Kisore Das, Patel said, “Kaun se mantri ko mar diya (Which minister has been murdered?)” The reporters replied that the victim is the minister of Odisha. Patel said, “We don’t talk about other countries."

Apparently, the distance between Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal and Odisha’s Bhubaneswar is around 1200 kilometres.

Twitterati have called out Patel on social media platform for his remark.

Naba Kisore Das was shot at allegedly by a cop in Odisha’s Jharsuguda on January 29 when the minister, who was on his way to attend a programme in the district, had alighted from the car to greet people. He succumbed to his injuries at Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

He was a very influential leader from Jharsuguda. He joined the BJD a few years ago after dumping the Congress. He was among the newly appointed ministers who took oath in June 2022 after CM Naveen Patnaik’s decision to revamp his cabinet.

Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das, the cop who allegedly killed Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das, is under police custody.

first published:January 31, 2023, 17:57 IST
last updated:January 31, 2023, 19:21 IST
