We Fought the British, Now We Will Fight the Thieves, Says Congress’s Kamal Nath
Kamal Nath asked whether BJP will teach the definition of nationalism to the Congress.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath at the News18 Network's Rising India Summit 2019 in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: News18)
New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for raking up the nationalism debate just to divert people's attention.
Nath said it was the Congress which had fought the British regime to free India and not the BJP or any other right-wing party.
Speaking at a session titled ‘Matters of States’ at the News18 Network's Rising India Summit 2019, Nath asked, "Are they going to make us understand the definition of nationalism?”
"We fought the British and now we will fight the thieves," Nath added.
Referring to the recent terror attack in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, he said the government should do what is best for the country.
Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Madhya Pradesh CM said, "I don't have a 56-inch chest. Those who boasted of it should decide what is best for the country."
