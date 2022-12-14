CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Politics » ‘We Had 27 Years in Gujarat, Look Where We Stand’: Modi Praises BJP State Prez CR Patil for Historic Win
1-MIN READ

‘We Had 27 Years in Gujarat, Look Where We Stand’: Modi Praises BJP State Prez CR Patil for Historic Win

By: Pragya Kaushika

Edited By: Shilpy Bisht

News18.com

Last Updated: December 14, 2022, 11:42 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi felicitated during the BJP Parliamentary meeting after the party's victory in Gujarat, in New Delhi, on December 14. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda are also seen. (PTI Photo)

At the BJP parliamentary meeting, PM Modi also delved on the need for India to showcase itself on an international platform like the G20, which it is hosting for a year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised BJP Gujarat president CR Patil for party’s historic win in the state assembly election and the power of organisation in helping achieving that during the parliamentary meet on Wednesday.

As quoted by a senior MP, Modi said West Bengal too has seen “27 years of government but became ‘badhaal’, and we had 27 years in Gujarat and look where we stand.”

Praising Patil, Modi said, “I have not seen him getting photographed on stage. He has worked on ‘panna pramukhs’ and given a successful model of organisation. Everyone should congratulate him,” said the PM.

Besides Patil, Modi also praised BJP national president JP Nadda for the Gujarat win.

The ruling BJP won 156 of the total 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly on December 8.

The PM also delved on the need for India to showcase itself on an international platform like the G20, which it is hosting for a year.

Meanwhile, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gave a detailed presentation on India’s economy compared to other countries amid global lay-offs due to impending recession.

“India’s economy a bright spot on otherwise dark horizon and it is in the bright spot in seven economies of the world,” he said.

Vaishnaw also said India is a preferred country as compared to China. “China used investment to create dependencies, whereas India created partnerships with investments. India’s soft power is expanding,” he stressed.

