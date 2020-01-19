Take the pledge to vote

We Have More Important Work to do than Allow 24x7 Nightlife in Pune: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar, who is Guardian Minister of Pune district, said a decision to implement such a proposal in Pune will be taken after experimenting in Mumbai.

PTI

Updated:January 19, 2020, 11:36 PM IST
We Have More Important Work to do than Allow 24x7 Nightlife in Pune: Ajit Pawar
File photo: NCP leader Ajit Pawar talks over the phone as he arrives at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhawan, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of the NCP on Sunday said the state government might explore the possibility of allowing nightlife in Pune only after trying such a proposal in Mumbai.

Stating that people of Pune might be having different views on such a plan, he added that "we have some important works to do than this proposal".

"I have read news reports about (the demand for allowing) night life in Pune. The life in Mumbai is different which never sleeps," he told reporters.

Pawar, who is Guardian Minister of Pune district, said a decision to implement such a proposal in Pune will be taken after experimenting in Mumbai.

"We are Punekars and we might have different opinions about such a project. Meanwhile, we have important works to do than this proposal," he added.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray had on Saturday said shops, malls and eateries in non-residential areas of Mumbai will have the option of remaining open 24x7 from January 26, although it will not be made compulsory.

Aaditya, son of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, is believed to be the prime mover behind the nightlife project.

Responding to it, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, also of the NCP, on Sunday night said the proposal will be "better served" if it is limited to select places in malls and on mill land in Mumbai.

The state Cabinet will discuss the issue on January 22, he said.

