'We have to Call Out Wrong': Sumitra Mahajan Ends Silence on Akash Vijayvargiya

Indore: Finally breaking her enduring silence on party MLA Akash Vijayvargiya’s bat assault on municipal officer last month, former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan accepted young MLA’s behaviour was wrong.

The first-time MLA received rebuke from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unruly behaviour when he had beat up a municipal officer with a cricket bat during a removal drive in Indore last month.

Akash, son of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, had also faced jail after the incident.

Speaking to the media in Indore on Monday evening, Mahajan who for decades has a political rivalry with Vijayvargiya senior, said his (Akash) behaviour was wrong. No one can justify such an act, said the veteran leader.

“We have to call out what is wrong”, said Sumitra Mahajan.

A mother rectifies deeds of her son and if the son commits mistakes, the mother gets him corrected, added the leader who was denied Lok Sabha ticket after eight successful terms.

Initially, BJP leaders had started off justifying Akash’s act, but after PM Modi condemned the incident and even asked the party to throw such politicians out, the party members changed the tune.

The party had also served a notice to the Indore-3 MLA but no action was taken subsequently. Mahajan was upset with the fact that Vijayvargiya’s son was given a ticket in assembly polls but her son, Mandar, was denied the same several times in the past.