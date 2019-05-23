English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
We Have to do Complete Review: Mamata Banerjee After Trends Show BJP Sweep
After five hours of counting as the trends showed that the BJP has come up with a stunning performance, and was leading in 19 of the 42 seats in West Bengal.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a rally in West Bengal. (Image: Twitter)
Kolkata: In the wake of the stunning performance of the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections both at the Centre and her state, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her party would do a "complete review" of the vote outcome.
After five hours of counting as the trends showed that the BJP has come up with a stunning performance, and was leading in 19 of the 42 seats as against only two seats that they won five years back, Banerjee tweeted: "Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers."
"We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed and the VVPATs matched," Banerjee tweeted.
The BJP-led NDA was on its way to a landslide win in the Lok Sabha polls with trends indicating that the combine was ahead in around 350 out of the 542 Lok Sabha seats.
