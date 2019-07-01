'We Haven't Opened a Dance Bar Here': Azam Khan's Comments on Idea of Honourable Society
Delivering speech for the first time after his win in general election, Azam Khan said a society that honours vulgar cannot progress.
File photo of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.
Rampur: Using expletives and references to dance bars, Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan has kicked up another row and said a society that honours the vulgar cannot progress.
The Rampur MP, who is known for his vitriolic outbursts particularly against his one-time colleague and now BJP member Jaya Prada, on Sunday used a victory speech to vent his ire.
"We have not opened a dance bar here..." the Rampur MP said in his speech in Hindustani without naming anyone.
Khan, who also used abusive language, was addressing the electorate for the first time since his win in the general election.
"People know who it is being referred to. In a society where this word is classified as respectable, how will it progress and keep its head high?" he asked. "Will those who drag down the respectable tell us what to do? They will take themselves as gods and goddesses."
"You saw what the result was. How much money was spent and power was used to defeat me? They said that they will be humiliated if Azam Khan wins," the SP leader said.
During the Lok Sabha election, the Election commission had banned Khan from campaigning for 72 hours for allegedly making sexist remarks against actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada.
The BJP leader was also booked for allegedly making objectionable comments against Khan and BSP chief Mayawati.
