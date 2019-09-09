'We Inherited a Bankrupt State from BJP': Kamal Nath's Salvo Against Shivraj Singh

Bhind: Training guns at the previous BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, chief minister Kamal Nath said the Congress inherited a bankrupt state from the BJP.

“Shivraj Singh Chouhan had left a penniless state with no employment for farmers who were immersed in loans. We are trying to improve things in the state and hope we would succeed,” Nath said while attending a function in Bhind district on Monday.

He also claimed that ‘sisters’ of the state had reposed faith in the Congress and that is why the party managed to secure power.

Expressing complete faith in BSP MLA from Bhind Sanjiv Singh Kushwah, Nath said he does not see any difference between Kushwah and any of the party MLAs from Chhindwara. “This is the real identity of the Congress,” said the chief minister assuring the locals that the state government would work for the development of Bhind.

“I have returned to land of Chambal after 35 years. But unfortunately I can’t see much of improvement,” the chief minister said affirming that the Congress government would make a difference.

Taking a swipe at former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nath alleged that the previous government was only adept in making announcements.

The occasion also played a stage for party unity. Digvijaya Singh loyalist and minister Dr Govind Singh, Scindia loyalist ministers—Imarti Devi and Pradyumn Singh Tomar and MLAs from SP Rajesh Shukla and independent Surendra Singh Shera, who voiced rebellious tones recently, shared the dais.

The CM laid the foundation for developmental works worth over Rs 4,000 crore on the occasion.

