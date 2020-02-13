Take the pledge to vote

We Must Fight BJP-RSS Without Crossing Each Other's Path, Says JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh

Aishe Ghosh addressed a meeting outside the Calcutta University premises after varsity authorities denied permission for a seminar inside the campus where she was scheduled to speak.

PTI

Updated:February 13, 2020, 9:42 PM IST
Kolkata: JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh during a student protest rally against NRC, CAA, NPR, in Kolkata, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh on Thursday called upon the democratic forces to sink their differences and put up a fight against "divisive" policies of the RSS and the BJP "without crossing each other's path".

She also urged the youth to "isolate the agents of divisive politics and hatred". Ghosh addressed a meeting outside the Calcutta University premises after varsity authorities denied permission for a seminar inside the campus where she was scheduled to speak.

"If the objective of the fight is the same, everyone should hit the streets against the Hindutva forces without crossing each other's path," she said. Ghosh's comment came after police denied permission to her scheduled rally in Durgapur on Wednesday and CU authorities shut the main gate of its College Street campus after disallowing the seminar earlier in the day.

Permission for Aishe Ghosh's Durgapur rally was denied due to security reasons as its time and route clashed with a scheduled procession of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a police officer said.

However, CU authorities did not cite any reason for not allowing the programme by Left-leaning organisation, 'Calcutta University Save Autonomy Save University Forum', sources said.

Speaking outside the CU campus, Ghosh said RSS is implementing its 90-year-old agenda of creating a Hindu Rashtra through the BJP.

"RSS-BJP is branding those speaking against their diabolical gameplan as traitors. They are carrying out attacks on the campuses. They are attacking girls in JNU. We must stand united against them," she said.

Ghosh said she is not surprised when she is termed a "traitor" by the RSS and BJP and said even Bhagat Singh was called a betrayer by the British.

Later, addressing an SFI rally, she asked the students "not to show papers to officials if they approach you for NPR exercise or proving your citizenship". "Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar and Hedgewar (of the RSS) cannot be our inspiration. Identify the Golwalkars and Hedgewars from among us and isolate them. They are agents of division and hatred," she said.

Ghosh called upon students to isolate those "who want to differentiate between Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin and between Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam because of their different religious identities".

"This does not go with the ethos, the culture of West Bengal," she said. Ghosh took part in the SFI rally from Vidyasagar Statue to Shyambazar area in the city in which West Bengal Left Front committee chairman Biman Bose and filmmaker Tarun Majumder were present.

