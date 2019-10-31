We Respect Everyone Who Fought for Freedom; Patel Belongs to India, Not Any Party: BJP
Taking a swipe at Priyanka Gandhi, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain wondered if her comments were motivated by 'jealousy' as Congress never organised any notable event to commemorate Patel's birth anniversary.
File photo of BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain.
New Delhi: Hitting back at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after the Congress leader accused it of trying to appropriate Sardar Patel, the BJP said on Thursday that it respected everyone who fought for India's freedom, unlike her party which remembered only those leaders who "belonged" to the Nehru-Gandhi family.
Taking a swipe at the Congress leader, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain wondered if her comments were motivated by "jealousy" as her party never organised any notable event to commemorate Patel's birth anniversary.
Stalwarts like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardal Patel belonged to a different Congress which has undergone several splits and changed many symbols, he said.
"The stalwarts of this Congress are Sonia Gandhi and P Chidambaram. The Congress during the freedom struggle had everyone in its ranks who wanted to fight for India's independence. It had leaders who were vehemently opposed to Jawaharlal Nehru. Gandhi had said after Independence that the Congress should be dissolved," he told reporters.
"Priyanka Gandhi should know that Patel does not belong to a party but to the country. He is a Bharat Ratna. We respect everyone who fought for India's freedom. We are not selective like the
Congress which remembered leaders only from a family and named institutions, places and schemes only after Nehru, Indira and Rajiv Gandhi," Hussain added.
The Congress general secretary had earlier said she felt happy seeing the BJP's attempts to appropriate Patel, a Congress leader, as it showed that the saffron party did not have a great freedom fighter of its own.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Santro Scores Two Star Crash Test Safety Rating from Global NCAP: Watch Video
- Salman Khan Shares Appreciation Post for Shah Rukh Khan, Calls Him 'Hero'
- Lady Gaga Left Her Golden Globe Dress in Hotel, Housekeeper Who Found is Auctioning it Now
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update Leaked: Team Deathmatch Ruins Map, MP5K Gun and More
- Sharp KC-G40M Air Purifier Review: Magical PANDAA is a Secret Anti-Pollution Weapon