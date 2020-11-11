'We Stood Up After Scindia's Exit': Digvijaya Singh on Congress' Performance in Gwalior-Chambal Bypolls

Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, who questioned the functioning of EVMs after a shocking defeat for Congress in the Madhya Pradesh bypolls on Tuesday, expressed fresh hope on the party's performance in the Gwalior-Chambal region despite Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit.

“The results haven’t gone our way and we need to assess the reasons. We won seven out of 16 seats in the Gwalior-Chambal region. People thought after Scindia’s exit, Congress will be destroyed but a new party has now stood up,” Singh said.

Accepting the Congress' defeat in Malwa, Nimar and Bundelkhand, Singh said he was relieved that Congress fought with a united front, with no reports of factionalism from anywhere. He said BJP was engaging in politics of vendetta, and urged Congress members to fight the saffron party's injustice and atrocities collectively.

In an indirect swipe at Scindia and other turncoats in MP, Singh said it was unfortunate that post-independence, ideology tended to diminish for certain politicians over personal ambitions. "Congress is the only party which never compromised with the Sangh (RSS)," he said.

Singh alleged that through a strategy, BJP had cut down the stature of Nitish Kumar in Bihar, while uprooting the existence of Ram Vilas Paswan completely. He congratulated Tejashwi Yadav for the Mahagathbandhan's success in Bihar, and accused Asaduddin Owaisi led-AIMIM of benefitting the BJP internally. He said it was to be seen if Owaisi stood with MGB or NDA for the formation of a government in Bihar.

He urged Nitish Kumar to enter national politics to unite the believers of secularism and socialism. He said being in Bihar politics was smaller than what the stature of Nitish Kumar deserved, and asked him to bless Tejaswi Yadav while shunning the RSS/BJP ideology.