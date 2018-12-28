'We Take Part in Yatras for Lord Krishna and Lord Jagannath': Mamata Dismisses BJP's Rath Yatra

A week after the Calcutta High Court set aside its single bench order allowing BJP’s Rath Yatra, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee termed the rally as an attempt to vitiate the atmosphere.Dubbing it as ‘Danga Yatra’, Mamata took a swipe at the BJP and said that those who divide people in the name of religion are ‘Bhogis’ and not ‘Yogis’.“The BP is desperate to organise the ‘Rath Yatra’ to kill people. It’s not a ‘Rath Yatra’ but it is a ‘Danga Yatra’,” she said while addressing a public meet at Gangasagar in South 24-Parganas.She also took a jibe at the BJP for “issuing diktats on what to wear and eat”.“We take part in Yatras for Lord Krishna and Lord Jagannath. But we will not allow ‘danga yatra’ in Bengal. There is an attempt to vitiate the atmosphere and we will not let them succeed in their plan."The BJP has crossed all limits. They think that they have given birth to Goddess Durga and Kali,” Mamata said.On December 21, the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court had observed that the single bench should consider all intelligence reports before giving a nod.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.