We Took Down the Babri Masjid in 17 Minutes, Why the Delay in Bringing in a Law, Asks Shiv Sena

Fanning the communal fire ahead of Uddhay Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya, Shiv Sena on Friday said it took them 17 minutes to bring down the Babri masjid but it is taking unusually long for the government to bring in a law to build the Ram temple.“Humne 17 minute mein Babri tod di, to kanoon banane mein kitna time lagta hai? Rashtrapati Bhawan se lekar UP tak BJP ki sarkar hai. Rajya Sabha mein aise bahot sansad hai jo Ram mandir ke saath khade rahenge, jo virodh karega uska desh mai ghumna mushkil hoga (We took down the Babri masjid in 17 minutes, but how much time does it take to bring in a law? The BJP is both in the Centre and in UP. There are a lot of MPs in the Rajya sabha who will support the cause of Ram temple. The ones who will oppose it will find it difficult to live in the country),” said Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut.On Thursday, Sena chief Uddhav said the Ram temple issue is raked up before every election and wondered for how long will people be 'fooled' with the 'mandir wahi banayenge' slogan."The issue of Ram temple is raked up before every election. I will seek an answer as to for how many more elections will the people be fooled with the slogan Mandir wahi banayenge," he said.Thackeray had announced during the Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally in Mumbai that he will visit Ayodhya on 25 November and "question" Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of the construction of the Ram temple.In a bid to intensify his party's campaign for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Thackeray has given a new slogan -- 'Pehle mandir, fir sarkaar' (first the temple, then the government).Sources say that the Sena wants to make its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh and win over those disgruntled Hindus who are upset with the BJP. It also plans to contest Lok Sabha elections from select seats in the state.Although Sena’s new-found aggression may not be that big of a threat to the BJP outside Maharashtra, political experts opined that it can clearly embarrass the saffron party as far as its commitment to the cause of Hindutva is concerned.