'We Want India's Next PM to Contest from Karnataka, Siddaramaiah's Message to Rahul Gandhi
Congress former chiefs have the history of contesting polls from Karnataka. Way back in 1978 former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had contested and won from Chikkamagaluru constituency, while Sonia Gandhi too followed the same from Karnataka’s Bellary in 1999.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi. (Reuters)
Bengaluru: The leaders from Karnataka state Congress are demanding party national president Rahul Gandhi to contest from Karnataka. On Friday Congress-JDS co-ordination committee chairman and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to Twitter and urged the Congress party chief to face polls in Karnataka.
His tweet read, “Karnataka has always supported & encouraged @INCIndia leaders. It has been proved in case of Smt. Indira ji & Smt. Sonia ji. We also want our next Prime Minister of India Shri. @RahulGandhi to contest from Karnataka & herald new developmental paradigm. #RaGaFromKarnataka.”
Minutes before Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to demand Rahul to contest from Karnataka, legislators from both Congress and JDS whose constituencies are in Bengaluru North Lok Sabha gathered to sketch strategies for elections.
Minister Krishna Byregowda, JDS MLA Gopalaiah, Congress’s ST Somashekhar, Manjunath, Bhairathi Suresh and Bhairathi Basavaraj participated in the meeting. The legislators have decided to work things together and conquer victory in the constituency.
After the meet, Krishna Byregowda addressed the gathering and said that the legislators from Bengaluru North constituency anonymously decided to work for former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda’s victory if the former PM decides to face elections from the constituency.
“We will make sure HD Deve Gowda will win without any hassle from Bengaluru North if he contests elections from here. But the party workers are demanding our national president Rahul Gandhi ji to contest elections from Karnataka. We welcome Rahul Gandhi to fight election from Bengaluru North. The demand among party workers are mounting up and in North constituency Congress has more number of MLAs,” Byregowda said.
Presently, former Chief Minister and Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda holds the Bengaluru North constituency. Some days ago Rahul had dared to fight against Deve Gowda.
He had said, “I respect our former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, but I am not scared of him. If he contests from my constituency, I will welcome him for the fight. I believe the voters will vote me back to power.” He had also mentioned what are the developmental works been done in his tenure.
Congress former chiefs have the history of contesting polls from Karnataka. Way back in 1978 former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had contested from Chikkamagaluru constituency of Karnataka and managed to win. It was just after the Emergency and India was facing backlash across the country, even then the Karnataka Congress leaders managed to win the election for her.
Sonia Gandhi too had fought elections from Karnataka’s Bellary in 1999 against Sushma Swaraj and managed to walk into parliament without a problem. Karnataka has given rebirth to congress senior leadership from over a decade and political pundits say, no wonder if Rahul decides to take polls from Karnataka.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
