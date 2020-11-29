I want to tell the people of Hyderabad that we will end the Nizam culture in the city and turn it into a mini-India, said Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. He further said that we want to move from dynasty to democracy.

Shah made the remark at a rally in Hyderabad ahead of the municipal polls. Earlier on Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao too tried to strike and emotional chord with the residents, appealing them to "save Hyderabad from divisive forces", hinting at the BJP.

Taking a jab at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's campaign in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls for BJP, KCR said the northern state, which is in 28th position in terms of per capita income, was trying to teach lessons to Telangana, which is in fifth position.

