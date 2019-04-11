'We Will Give Permanent Jobs to Real Chowkidars': Akhilesh Yadav Takes Swipe at BJP Campaign

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has promised to give permanent jobs to the real ‘chowkidars’ of the society, in an apparent jibe at BJP’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign.Yadav’s party is contesting the ongoing polls in alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal.In an exclusive interview with News18, Yadav also slammed BJP and said that merely prefixing ‘Chowkidar’ to their names, the leaders shouldn't hope to garner any positive results for the saffron party.The former Uttar Pradesh CM said, “One thing I would like to assure you is that we are going to provide permanent jobs to the Shiksha Mitra by adjusting them some way or the other. Also, the real chowkidars of the society who are finding it hard to run their households and are demanding that they be given government job status will be looked after.”Yadav also took a swipe at the saffron party leaders for referring to the BSP-SP-RLD coalition as the “mahamilawat”.“We actually learnt the art of alliance from the BJP itself and we have come up with an alliance which is giving nightmares to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The social engineering of SP-BSP-RLD is done in the interest of the farmers, backwards and the deprived. This time around, the BJP is not speaking about their five years of work as they are trying to take the elections in a different direction altogether,” added Akhilesh Yadav.Citing one such instance of the BJP government’s work, the Samajwadi Party chief said that while LPG cylinders were distributed in villages under the Ujjwala Yojna, people were unable to get them refilled given their insufficient income.“The BJP is now exposed in front of the people. You can go to any village today in Uttar Pradesh and see for yourself that most of the households have switched back to the regular ‘Chulhas’ that we have in our villages,” he said.Yadav also spoke up against the BJP’s attempts to shut down questions over the recent Balakot airstrikes.“US is saying something else, international news agencies are saying something else and our own government is saying something else over the air strikes. So as a common man, if I want to clear my doubts then I will be termed as the biggest traitor and anti-national. Right from the smallest to the topmost leader of the BJP will term us anti-national if we ask any questions,” he said Akhilesh.The coalition candidate from Azamgarh, Yadav also lashed out against the demonetization implemented under the BJP government.“Has corruption vanished from the country after demonetization?” he asked. “The ones who actually benefitted from demonetization were the ones who fled the country with thousands of crores of public money. Similarly, GST might have been good for big business houses, but the small and medium businesses were badly affected by it.”In his closing comments, Akhilesh Yadav said that the country will be getting a new Prime Minister after the polls, who will lead the country on the path of development.