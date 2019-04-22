‘We Will Pass CAB in 2020’: Amit Shah in Bengal, Dismisses Post Poll Alliance with TMC

BJP national president Amit Shah on Monday described infiltrators (mainly from Bangladesh) as a national problem and not only restricted to West Bengal.Shah said, “Infiltrators from Bangladesh is a national problem. This is not only restricted to West Bengal. Therefore, we will implement National Registration of Citizenship (NRC) in entire India. Trinamool, Congress and other parties are not supporting this Bill but we are expecting a different statistic in 2020 in Rajya Sabha and then we are hopeful to pass this Bill.”“After passing the Bill, we would bring Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, so that all the refugees get citizenship, and then we will bring NRC to throw out each and every infiltrator,” he said.While replying to media about accepting TMC’s support in post poll scenario, Shah ruled out any such possibility.“Question does not arise. We are going to get full majority and we are confident of forming the government this time also. Mamata Didi should be aware about it because communists also used to indulge in violence but even then she came to power. And now people of Bengal have decided to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi.",” he said.Shah accused TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee of questioning the air strikes to "appease" her minority vote bank and wryly said she can do "Ilu Ilu" (I love you) with Pakistan but if that country fire bullets on us we would respond with cannon balls.Reacting to TMC’s allegations (against Mukul Roy) that BJP has roped in those who were involved in chit fund scams, Shah said, “We have checked the track record of those who were inducted in the party in Bengal. All I can say, things will be clear after the investigation.”“Bengal is under mafia raj. It is number one in cow smuggling. The state has become a safe haven for infiltrators. To make it a sonar Bangla, I would like to request people to ensure BJP’s wins. Our target is minimum 23 seats,” Shah claimed.Shah also said his party will scrap Article 370 of the Constitution which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.Slamming Shah’s remarks, Banerjee dared the BJP president to implement CAB in Bengal. “If you have the guts, please try to bring this in Bengal. I warn you to not play with fire. They will chase away the Bengalis from Bengal in the name of NRC and Citizenship Amendment Bill. I have read the bill and if I am saying wrong then shoot me.”Banerjee has repeatedly claimed that the NRC, which seeks to weed out illegal migrants from Assam, will turn even bona fide Indian citizens into refugees.