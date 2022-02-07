‘Weather Bad for BJP’: Jayant Chaudhary Takes Swipe at PM for Cancelling Rally, Says Party Not Ready to Face People

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his physical rally in Uttar Pradesh being cancelled due to inclement weather. Chaudhary, an ally of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, said the “weather is bad" for the BJP and the party is not ready to face the people after failing to keep its promises.

“The sun is shining in Bijnor but the weather is bad for the BJP!" Chaudhary said in a tweet.

He shared a TV grab of a news report on the prime minister’s physical rally getting cancelled due to “inclement weather" and also posted a screenshot of a Google weather report which showed a bright, sunny day in Bijnor.

However, BJP sources said that all arrangements had been made at Bijnor’s Vardhaman College ground for the prime minister’s rally but he could not arrive due to bad weather.

Modi later addressed the event virtually.

Western Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, bordering Uttarakhand, goes to polls on February 14 during the second of the seven-phase assembly polls. Chaudhary’s jibe comes in the wake of his allegations the BJP has been trying to woo RLD leaders as well as the party chief into the saffron fold ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

His jibe also draws from reports about BJP politicians facing unwelcoming crowds during poll campaigns in several parts of western Uttar Pradesh following the farmers’ agitation.

