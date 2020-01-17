Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Wedding Procession Without Groom': AAP's Manish Sisodia on BJP's List of Candidates for Delhi Polls

On the BJP fielding Ravi Negi against him in the Patparganj Assembly constituency, Manish Sisodia said votes in Delhi will be for the work done and nothing else can influence people.

IANS

Updated:January 17, 2020, 9:38 PM IST
File photo of AAP leader Manish Sisodia. (ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said BJP's announcement of candidates for the February 8 Assembly elections was nothing but a "bina dulhe ki baraat" (wedding procession without the bridegroom) as they could not find a Chief Ministerial candidate.

Speaking to IANS, Sisodia said the BJP has proved that they don't have any face in Delhi.

"We were expecting they will name someone as their CM face. It (the list) is a marriage procession without a bridegroom. The announcement proved they have no one against (AAP chief Arvind) Kejriwal," he said.

He said the AAP is confident that BJP will lose the elections.

On the BJP fielding Ravi Negi against him in the Patparganj Assembly constituency, Sisodia said votes in Delhi will be for the work done and nothing else can influence people.

The BJP on Friday came out with its first list of candidates for the Delhi polls, comprising 57 names. However, it did not name its candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, from where Kejriwal is contesting.

AAP's Rajya Sabha member and Delhi Election incharge Sanjay Singh also took a jibe at the BJP.

"BJP has given a walkover to the AAP for the upcoming elections even before contesting," Singh claimed.

"Everyone was expecting that against the honest face and candidature of Arvind Kejriwal ji, they will reveal who their candidate, their CM face is going to be. But even today, BJP stayed quiet on this and this makes it clear that in Delhi, BJP is a team without a captain."

"They do not have a leader and there is lot of infighting among the party on who will be their CM face."

Sinhg added that the BJP is emerging as a leader-less, a vision-less party.

"And I believe that people of Delhi will give a huge win and mandate to an honest AAP government under the leadership of Kejriwal," he added.

