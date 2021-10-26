Week-Long Melas, Presence of VIPs: UP Govt's Orders for Diwali Amid Covid Surge in Bengal Post Durga Puja

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed all district magistrates to attract maximum number of people to the week-long Diwali melas, starting in all cities and towns of the state from October 28. This comes amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in West Bengal after the Puja festivities.

A campaign will be run for the melas to be publicised extensively with local advertisements and press conferences by district officials “so that maximum people reach the Diwali Melas,” the UP government has directed in an order sent to all DMs. News18 has a copy of the order. The state government has sought a detailed report from each district on such activity and said the melas must be inaugurated by prominent VIPs. The week-long melas are to be held in each city till Diwali on November 4.

Last week, in an interview to News18, the COVID Task Force Chief VK Paul said people need to be very responsible during the festival season. “Crowds are bad, large gatherings are bad, crowds in the markets are bad…the virus loves these things. Please don’t make the virus happy by creating these situations and therefore don’t lower your guard,” V.K. Paul had said. In West Bengal, Covid cases have risen after lifting of night curfew during the festive season from October 10-20, mad rush for Durga Puja pandal hopping, ‘revenge dining’ and casual approach towards wearing face masks.

There is also a concern over the new Covid variant detected in Indore lately.

