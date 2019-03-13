English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Weeks Before Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls Third TDP MP Joins YSRCP
Narasimham had reportedly decided not to contest the polls due to his ill-health but was expecting a ticket for Jaggampet Assembly seat for his wife.
Thota Narasimahan with YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy.
Hyderabad: In what can be termed as a big blow for the Telegu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the polls, another MP has defected from the outfit and joined the YSR Congress Party. Thota Narasimhan on Wednesday joined the YSRCP, becoming the third TDP leader after Amalapuram Avanthi Srinivas Rao and Pandula Ravindra Babu.
Narasimham was an MP from Kakinada, East Godavari. His wife Thota Vani also joined the YSRCP. He has reportedly been assured YSRCP ticket from the Peddapuram East Godavari constituency for Andhra Pradesh Assembly.
Narasimham had reportedly decided not to contest the polls due to his ill-health but was expecting a ticket for Jaggampet Assembly seat for his wife. Upset over not getting the Jaggampet constituency, the leader joined the YSRCP.
“I was elected as MP from the TDP in 2014 elections. I was also elected as the Lok Sabha floor leader for the TDP. We have struggled a lot with the central government for Special category for Andhra Pradesh, but there is no response from the BJP government,” Narasimham said after joining YSRCP.
The YSRCP chief, Jaganmohan Reddy, will start the election campaign with a ‘bus-yatra’ on Saturday from Idupulapaya. He will also announce the party’s candidates on the same day.
Andhra Pradesh will hold simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in single phase on April 11.
