'All of India is Thanking You': PM Modi Hails Bodo Accord at Mega Rally in Assam’s Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar (Assam): Describing the signing of the Bodo Accord as the beginning of a new era of peace for the northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said never ever shall the darkness of violence creep in again as he addressed a mega rally in Assam’s Kokrajhar.

“I welcome the people who were part of the Bodoland movement to the Indian mainstream,” the Prime Minister told the gathering of lakhs of people in his first visit to Assam since his re-election in May last year.

The Bodo Accord was signed on January 27 by the government with four factions of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) and a civil society group, to bring an end to a three decade-long insurgency in the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD), now rechristened as Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The new agreement is considered more exhaustive and wide-ranging than the previous two accords with Bodo groups in 1993 and 2003.

Calling the accord a victory for peace, Modi said his government had agreed to every demand in the deal and now the biggest focus will be development of the region. He said that under the accord, Rs 1500 crore will be given as a special developmental package to help the Bodos, and assured that every right, culture, language will be protected.

“All of India is thanking you (Bodo tribes) and celebrating with you. It is because you all agreed to living in peace and contribute towards a stronger India. You all have chosen peace and light,” he told the cheering crowd.

Modi vowed his government would not let the “darkness of terrorism return to Assam” and said no citizen will die of violence anymore in this region.

“Never again will a brother, sister, mother or father ever lose a member of their family. Mothers whose children have returned from the wilderness are blessing me today. So many families have been reconciled,” he said.

The PM said he had never seen such a large gathering before, and called it perhaps the largest ever political rally held in India since independence. “I was seeing from the helicopter. Even from the air, this vast gathering looked like a sea of people. I am humbled to see such a large turnout to come and bless us.”

He also slipped in a jibe aimed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in response to his 'danda' remark that has stirred a political storm. “Some people talk about hitting me with sticks but why should I be afraid when I have such a huge support from you,” he said.

The rally comes in the backdrop of the widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which has left the state restive since December. The Prime Minister had to cancel two previous visits to the state in December and January.

But signing of the peace accord gives the ruling party an opportunity to win back some support. The AASU, leading the anti-CAA protests, also decided not to protest Modi’s visit in solidarity with the Bodo people who are celebrating the signing of the Accord. Also, Kokrajhar falls under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), which is exempted from the purview of CAA.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.