Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Welcome to New India': Jairam Ramesh on Bombay HC's 'War and Peace' Poser for Arrested Activist

The single-judge bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal, hearing the bail plea of Gonsalves and others, also said 'such books' and CDs prima facie indicated they contained some material against the State.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2019, 4:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Welcome to New India': Jairam Ramesh on Bombay HC's 'War and Peace' Poser for Arrested Activist
File photo of Jairam Ramesh. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday termed "truly bizarre" the Bombay High Court asking an activist to explain why he kept a copy of Leo Tolstoy's "War and Peace".

"Welcome to New India," Ramesh said, a day after the Bombay High Court Wednesday asked Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case accused Vernon Gonsalves to explain why he kept "objectionable material" like a copy of Leo Tolstoy's "War and Peace" and some CDs at his home.

The single-judge bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal, hearing the bail plea of Gonsalves and others, also said "such books" and CDs prima facie indicated they contained some material against the State.

"Truly bizarre that somebody is being asked by a judge of the Bombay High Court to explain why he has copy of Tolstoy's War & Peace, a true classic. And to think Tolstoy was a major influence on the Mahatma. Welcome to New India!" Ramesh tweeted.

The classic novel about Russia during Napoleonic wars became a point of contention after Pune Police claimed the book was part of the "highly incriminating evidence" it had seized from Gonsalves' house in Mumbai during raids conducted a year ago.

Pune Police also read out titles of several other books and CDs allegedly recovered from Gonsalves' house, which included CDs titled 'Rajya Daman Virodhi' released by Kabir Kala Manch.

"The title of the CD 'Rajya Daman Virodhi' itself suggests it has something against the state while 'War and Peace' is about a war in another country. Why did you (Gonsalves) keep objectionable material such as books like 'War and Peace', books and CDs at home? You will have to explain this to the court," said Justice Kotwal.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram