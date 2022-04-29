Welfare of Women, Backwards on Agenda as TMC Announces Tripura Committee Ahead of 2023 Polls

The Tripura unit of the Trinamool Congress on Friday announced a 132-member committee for the state, which is scheduled to go for polls in March 2023.

While former Bengal legislator Rajib Banerjee will continue as the state in-charge of Tripura, Subal Bhowmik has been appointed state president.

The six-member core committee includes Sushmita Dev, Ashish Das, Bhriguram Reang, Ashish Lal Singh, Mamon Khan and Bhowmik.

The constitution of the state committee follows the principles of the TMC. To address the women-centric issues of the state, the committee includes 27 women members. The party has also incorporated 16 Scheduled Caste members, 18 members from the Scheduled Tribes and 32 representatives from the OBC groups.

Trinamool’s newly formed committee for Tripura also includes 14 representatives from the Muslim community.

The 132-member body has eight vice-presidents, five general secretaries, 14 secretaries, seven joint secretaries and 72 executive members.

Also announced on Friday was the formation of the Trinamool Youth Congress, which is headed by TMYC state president Santanu Saha. The Mahila Organisation is headed by state president Mahila Panna Deb. TMC also announced the Tripura SC Cell and the ST Cell, headed by Sanjoy Kumar Das and Malin Jamatia, respectively.

After having consolidated its position in Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has set its eyes on the Northeast ahead of elections in Meghalaya, Tripura, and Nagaland next year.

Mamata Banerjee’s party had claimed last year that the state would see a TMC government after the 2023 Assembly elections. The TMC even emerged as the second-largest party in the prestigious Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections.

