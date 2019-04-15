English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'We'll Deal With Model Code of Conduct', Says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut in Open Challenge to Election Commission
Sanjay Raut's recent remark comes after he was issued a notice by the EC for violating the Model Code of Conduct on his comments on tampering of EVMs to defeat Kanhaiya Kumar.
File photo. Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut addressing the media in Mumbai
New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut Monday openly challenged the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) currently under effect in the country, in a shocking remark during a public meeting in Mira-Bhayandar in Mumbai.
“To hell with the law, we'll deal with the Model Code of Conduct. Whatever comes to our mind we must speak out otherwise we feel claustrophobic)", the Sena leader told the crowd.
The Election Commission, however, has not yet commented on Sanjay Raut’s remarks.
Raut, who is also the executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, earlier was issued a notice by the Mumbai district election officer for allegedly violating the MCC over his comments against the Communist Party of India’s candidate Kanhaiya Kumar.
The editor-politician had written in the newspaper’s editorial that Kumar must be defeated in the Lok Sabha elections, even if that means for the BJP to “tamper with EVMs”.
