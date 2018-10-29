We’ll Grab the World’s Attention on October 31, PM Modi Tells Indian Community in Tokyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Indian diaspora in Japan and thanked the community for raising India’s prestige in the country.Modi, who arrived in Japan on Friday evening to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit, detailed India’s economic and technological growth during his tenure. “India is going through a massive transformative phase today. The world is appreciating India for its service to humanity. The nation is being felicitated for its policies and for the work being done towards public welfare,” he said.Hailing the expanding network of telecommunications and internet in India, Modi said, “Today India is making tremendous progress in field of digital infrastructure. Broadband connectivity is reaching villages, over 100 crore mobile phones are active in India; 1 GB is cheaper than a small bottle of cold drink. This data is becoming the tool for service delivery,” he said.Speaking about Make in India, Modi said the initiative has emerged as global brand. “We're manufacturing quality products not only for India but for the world. India is becoming a global hub, especially in field of electronics and automobile manufacturing. We're rapidly moving towards being no.1 in mobile phones manufacturing,” he said.Modi also gave the Indian community a sneak peek at the celebrations planned for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary on October 31, which will be celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day across India.“We celebrate Sardar Patel's birth anniversary every year, but this time we'll grab the attention of the entire world. In Gujarat, his birthplace, Sardar sahab's statue — the tallest in the world — is being built,” the PM said.The PM will dedicate the statue to Patel on October 31. Erected on the banks of the River Narmada in Gujarat, the structure is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in the US.