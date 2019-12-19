Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'We'll Oppose NRC in Any Format': Jagan Govt Assures Muslims Days after Supporting CAB in Parliament

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to have asked ministers and legislators belonging to the minority community to create awareness among Muslims and assure them the government would not do anything that goes against their interests.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:December 19, 2019, 11:43 PM IST
'We'll Oppose NRC in Any Format': Jagan Govt Assures Muslims Days after Supporting CAB in Parliament
Deputy Chief Minister and Minority Affairs Minister SB Amzath Basha speaks at an event in Amaravati on Thursday. (News18)

Amaravati: After extending support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Parliament, the YSR Congress Party government has said it would oppose the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in any format and urged members of the Muslim community to live fearlessly in the state.

Following a meeting of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy with party leaders of the minority community, Deputy Chief Minister and Minority Affairs Minister SB Amzath Basha said, “We are trying to clarify the difference between NRC and Citizenhip Amendment Act (CAA). Due to ignorance, some Muslims are living in fear of the Citizenship Act. It was only after the Centre assured us that there would be no harm to the nation’s Muslims, we had supported this bill in Parliament. I can say this that no Muslim would be affected by the new Act.”

Another MLA from the ruling YSRCP, Hafeez Khan, said “If the NRC seems to be having any adverse impact on Muslims, will oppose it in any format it comes. Some parties and people have been making misleading comments by saying NRC and CAB are same. If the Centre wants to implement the NRC across the country, they would have to pass a Bill in this regard. We would oppose it if that happens. Please don’t believe in rumours,” Khan said.

Following protests against the amended Act in several places across the state, the government decided to issue a clarification in this regard.

The chief minister is said to have asked ministers and legislators belonging to the minority community to create awareness among Muslims and assure them the government would not do anything that goes against their interests.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
