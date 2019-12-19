'We'll Oppose NRC in Any Format': Jagan Govt Assures Muslims Days after Supporting CAB in Parliament

Amaravati: After extending support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Parliament, the YSR Congress Party government has said it would oppose the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in any format and urged members of the Muslim community to live fearlessly in the state.

Following a meeting of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy with party leaders of the minority community, Deputy Chief Minister and Minority Affairs Minister SB Amzath Basha said, “We are trying to clarify the difference between NRC and Citizenhip Amendment Act (CAA). Due to ignorance, some Muslims are living in fear of the Citizenship Act. It was only after the Centre assured us that there would be no harm to the nation’s Muslims, we had supported this bill in Parliament. I can say this that no Muslim would be affected by the new Act.”

Another MLA from the ruling YSRCP, Hafeez Khan, said “If the NRC seems to be having any adverse impact on Muslims, will oppose it in any format it comes. Some parties and people have been making misleading comments by saying NRC and CAB are same. If the Centre wants to implement the NRC across the country, they would have to pass a Bill in this regard. We would oppose it if that happens. Please don’t believe in rumours,” Khan said.

Following protests against the amended Act in several places across the state, the government decided to issue a clarification in this regard.

The chief minister is said to have asked ministers and legislators belonging to the minority community to create awareness among Muslims and assure them the government would not do anything that goes against their interests.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.