English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
We'll Raise Sabarimala Issue During Lok Sabha Campaign: Kerala BJP Chief Sreedharan Pillai
BJP Kerala unit chief PS Sreedharan Pillai's statement came hours after his reported remarks that the BJP would not use Sabarimala row as a campaign issue in the Lok Sabha polls triggered a controversy.
BJP Kerala chief PS Sreedharan Pillai
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: BJP Kerala unit chief PS Sreedharan Pillai Thursday said the party would raise the Sabarimala issue over women's entry and the alleged harassment suffered by the Lord Ayyappa devotees during the campaign in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
If the law permits the Centre to intervene in the matter, the BJP would take all possible steps to bring new legislation to protect the temple's customs and traditions, the leader said in a statement here.
"Each BJP candidate has the right to raise the issue of assault on Lord Ayyappa devotees in Sabarimala and the attempts to destroy their faith during the campaign in a peaceful manner," he said.
Pillai's statement came hours after his reported remarks that the BJP would not use Sabarimala row as a campaign issue in the Lok Sabha polls triggered a controversy.
A section of the media reported that his statement was contradictory to the stand taken by K Surendran, the BJP-NDA's candidate in Pathanamthitta (where the Sabarimala temple is located), who had made it clear that the Sabarimala row would be one of the major campaign issues.
"I have never said anywhere that Sabarimala issue would not be raised during our election campaigns. The NDA candidate in Pathanamthitta and the party cadre there have every right to raise the issue during campaigns in accordance with the law," he said.
"There is no need for the devotees and the Pandalam royal family (attached to the Sabarimala shrine) to be worried over the issue," he said.
Pandalam royal family memberSasikumar Varma Thursday told television channels that they would not campaign for the BJP as the Centre did not intervene favourably to protect the centuries-old traditions and customs of the Lord Ayyappa shrine.
Kerala had witnessed widespread protests from frenzied devotees and rightwing groups over the CPI(M)-led LDF government's decision to implement the September 28 Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the hilltop shrine.
Traditionally, women of menstruating age or in the age group of 10 to 50 were not allowed to enter the temple as Lord Ayyappa was a "Naishtika brahmachari" (perennial
celibate).
If the law permits the Centre to intervene in the matter, the BJP would take all possible steps to bring new legislation to protect the temple's customs and traditions, the leader said in a statement here.
"Each BJP candidate has the right to raise the issue of assault on Lord Ayyappa devotees in Sabarimala and the attempts to destroy their faith during the campaign in a peaceful manner," he said.
Pillai's statement came hours after his reported remarks that the BJP would not use Sabarimala row as a campaign issue in the Lok Sabha polls triggered a controversy.
A section of the media reported that his statement was contradictory to the stand taken by K Surendran, the BJP-NDA's candidate in Pathanamthitta (where the Sabarimala temple is located), who had made it clear that the Sabarimala row would be one of the major campaign issues.
"I have never said anywhere that Sabarimala issue would not be raised during our election campaigns. The NDA candidate in Pathanamthitta and the party cadre there have every right to raise the issue during campaigns in accordance with the law," he said.
"There is no need for the devotees and the Pandalam royal family (attached to the Sabarimala shrine) to be worried over the issue," he said.
Pandalam royal family memberSasikumar Varma Thursday told television channels that they would not campaign for the BJP as the Centre did not intervene favourably to protect the centuries-old traditions and customs of the Lord Ayyappa shrine.
Kerala had witnessed widespread protests from frenzied devotees and rightwing groups over the CPI(M)-led LDF government's decision to implement the September 28 Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the hilltop shrine.
Traditionally, women of menstruating age or in the age group of 10 to 50 were not allowed to enter the temple as Lord Ayyappa was a "Naishtika brahmachari" (perennial
celibate).
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Super Deluxe Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi Steals the Show
- Us Movie Review: Ghouls Go On A Rampage in Jordan Peele's Film
- A Former ISRO Engineer Explains Why India's 'Mission Shakti' is a 'Complete Waste'
- The Least of These Movie Review: A Subtly Handled Faith Film
- WhatsApp Fingerprint Authentication Appears in Latest Beta Version Along With Dark Mode
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results