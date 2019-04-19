SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Were Fake Fingers Manufactured to Cast Votes in Lok Sabha Elections? Here is a Fact Check

The claim is false; the pictures have been taken from 2013 articles about prosthetic fingers helping to reform former Yakuza in Japan.

AFP

Updated:April 19, 2019, 12:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Were Fake Fingers Manufactured to Cast Votes in Lok Sabha Elections? Here is a Fact Check
A photo has been shared several hundred times making the claim of false fingers. (Image: AFP)
Loading...
An image of prosthetic fingers has been shared hundreds of times in social media posts that claim they were "made for casting votes" two days before voting started for 2019 Lok Sabha election. The claim is false; the pictures have been taken from 2013 articles about prosthetic fingers helping to reform former Yakuza in Japan.

The image, which consists of a collage of two photographs, was published in this Facebook post on April 9, 2019.

Below is a screenshot of the misleading post:

fake news
Snapshot of the misleading post

The caption states: "*Beware*. Fake fingers being made for casting votes, I don’t know where we are going?"

The Facebook account posted the image two days before voting began in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on April 11, 2019. Here is an AFP report published on April 9, 2019, about the national polls.

The same image was also shared on Facebook and Twitter.

But both the photos in the misleading Facebook post originated from 2013 reports about prosthetic fingers being manufactured in Japan.

A reverse image search on Yandex found the top photo in the misleading post was taken from the personal website of Japanese-American journalist Akiko Fujita. This is an archived version of her article published on December 16, 2013.

Below is a screenshot of the article which was posted to Facebook February 14, 2017:

fb
Snapshot of the news report

The headline states: "Prosthetic fingers help reform former Yakuza members".

Another reverse image search on Yandex found an original photo which matched the bottom image in the misleading post published in this report by US-based news network Good Morning America on June 7, 2013.

Below is a screenshot of the report:

abc
Snapshot of the report

The headline states: “Prosthetic Fingers Help Reform Japan's Feared Yakuza Gangsters”.

AFP published this article about the Japanese prosthetic fingers on June 13, 2013.

Below is the accompanying video report on AFP’s official YouTube channel.



Fact-check organisation Boom Live published this report about the image in the misleading social media posts.

It reported that the same image was shared by the former Chief Election Commissioner, Dr SY Quraishi, in a tweet on February 21, 2017, with a similar claim.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram