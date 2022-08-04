The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) flayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday for his comments that the Sangh is not supporting BJP’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign launched as part of the celebrations to mark 75 years of Independence.

The RSS has also advised Rahul to not politicise the occasion. Condemning the statement from the Congress leader where he has indirectly targeted the RSS for “not hoisting national flag for 52 years”, Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, said Rahul’s comments were unwarranted as the RSS had already announced that it will fully support all the programmes of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Rahul Gandhi in his tweets had attacked both the BJP and RSS. He had tweeted, “History stands witnessed that those running Tricolour at every home campaign have evolved from traitor organisation that didn’t hoist the flag for 52 years. They could not stop the Congress during the freedom struggle then and cannot stop the Congress even now.”

Sources in the RSS said many functionaries have put Tricolour as their profile pictures. “Unlike many political organisations, we are a bit slow with our obsession with the social media and technology. This should not be seen as our opposition to the Tricolour. Our people have laid their lives for this flag,” one of the sources in the RSS said.

Ambekar clarified that it was in July that the RSS had asked its functionaries to “whole-heartedly” participate in all events related to the 75th year of India’s Independence organised by the Centre, states or any other organisation.

Breaking – RSS Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh @SunilAmbekarM speaks on Rahul Gandhi's attack on RSS regarding Tiranga campaign. Says Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is everyone's and events like this should not be politicised. Video first on @news18dotcom @AmanKayamHai_ pic.twitter.com/ZfT4YRf3Kg — Pragya Kaushika (@pragyakaushika) August 4, 2022

“Rahul is a leader, who in the country and abroad, spreads poisonous and hate-filled statements. While the country is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in which every organisation is participating across religion and caste, he is abusing the RSS to hide his hatred. This has become his fashion statement. I pray that he speaks words that binds everyone. ‘Unka Kalyan hoga’,” said senior RSS functionary Indresh Kumar.

Earlier today, while addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra invited Rahul to participate in the ‘Tiranga Yatra’. “While every Indian is filled with joy, those doing politics are frustrated. This is not good. ‘Tiranga’ is not of any party, it of the country. Rahul Gandhi should answer whether he respects the ‘Tiranga’ or not,” said Patra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme had appealed to every citizen to replace their display pictures with the national flag on August 2 – to pay tribute to Pingali Venkayya, the man who designed the Tricolour, — and August 15.

