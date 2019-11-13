Take the pledge to vote

'Were You Jailed Because of My Marriages?': Pawan Kalyan Hits Back After Jagan Mohan Reddy's Jibe

The Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan launched the counter-attack a day after Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy referred to his three marriages while slamming the critics of the decision to introduce English as the medium of instruction in all government schools, .

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
Vijayawada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan hit back at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for making a personal attack on him, asking him what problem he has due to his three marriages.

The actor wanted to know if Reddy was jailed because of his marriages. The Jana Sena leader was referring to Reddy's imprisonment in connection with the alleged illegal assets case.

A day after the Chief Minister referred to Pawan Kalyan's three marriages while slamming the critics of his decision to introduce English as the medium of instruction in all government schools, the Jana Sena leader launched a counter-attack.

Addressing the National Education Day celebrations on Monday, Reddy had hit out at Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan for criticizing his government's decision to convert all government-run schools into English medium schools. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief wanted to know if the children of these leaders did not study in English-medium schools.

"Sir, actor Pawan Kalyan garu. You have three wives, four-five children. What is the medium of instruction of the schools they are studying in," Reddy has asked.

Pawan Kalyan said it was unfortunate that Reddy was resorting to personal attacks for questioning the government. "You are repeatedly saying I married three women. What problem you have with my marriages. Is it because of my marriages you were in jail for two years," he asked the Chief Minister.

The actor also wondered how English can be introduced as the medium of instruction without training the teachers.

(With IANS inputs)

