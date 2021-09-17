West Bengal: Arpita Ghosh Appointed as General Secretary of Trinamool Congress

The Trinamool Congress Friday appointed former party MP Arpita Ghosh as its state general secretary, two days after the Rajya Sabha chairman accepted her resignation from the Upper House. TMC state unit president Subrata Bakshi made the announcement in a letter to Ghosh.

On Thursday, she had asserted that the decision to resign as Rajya Sabha MP was taken after deliberating with the party's top leadership, and it was not forced upon her. The theatre activist-turned-politician, who was earlier a Lok Sabha member, said there are differences between being an MP of the Upper House of Parliament and that of the Lower House. "When I was elected to the Rajya Sabha, the COVID-19 pandemic started and I didn't get much of a chance to deliver as an MP. I think I would concentrate more on organisational affairs now, and devote more time to my passion - theatre - if I stay here (West Bengal)," Ghosh had said.

Her resignation had been accepted by Chairman of the Upper House and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday. Ghosh was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March 2020 after she lost from the Balurghat constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll.

