West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Nomination Filling Begins in Birbhum, Campaigning in full swing

The filling of nomination papers has begun in the Birbhum district. Though the nomination process started on March 31, candidates started submitting their papers from Thursday, April 1.

The political atmosphere in the district reached a fever pitch on the third day of the nomination filling process on Friday.

The security has been beefed up in Suri town, the district headquarter of Birbhum, to avoid any untoward incident. Barricades have been erected at various places in the city and extra forces have been deployed outside the District Magistrate’s office. At the DM’s office there is a strict check of identification documents before allowing anybody to enter the premises.

Arun Kumar, the Dubrajpur Bidhan Sabha Expenditure Observer is already present in the office during the nomination filling process.

Nitai Ankur, a candidate of Socialist Unity Centre of India, contesting from the Suri assembly constituency filed his nomination yesterday. Another SUCI candidate Naba Kumar Das, contesting from Sithia, also filed his nomination. Both the candidates reached the DM’s office with a large number of supporters in a march from their party office.

According to party sources, the United front candidates will submit their nomination papers tomorrow, April 3. The TMC candidates are expected to file their nominations on April 5 and the BJP candidates will submit their nomination papers on April 6.

The polling for the assembly seats in the Birbhum district will be held in the 8th phase on April 29.