West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: 13 Candidates File Nomination in North Dinajpur on Same Day

The second phase polling for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 is in full swing across 30 seats in four districts. The nomination process is going on in other parts of the state for the upcoming phases.

North Dinajpur has seen a large number of candidates filing nominations on the same day. A total of 13 candidates from different parties, including independents, filed nomination to join the election fray on Wednesday. The candidates filed their nominations with a grand show of strength.

Fate of the candidates for nine assembly segments will be decided on April 22 in North Dinajpur.

Candidates from Trinamool, BJP and United Front filed nominations on March 31. The United Front candidate held a grand roadshow from Raiganj Debinagar area to the District Collector’s office while going to file his nomination. Central Minister Debasree Chaudhuri accompanied four BJP candidates for the filing of nomination papers.

Just like the CPI(M) and BJP candidates, four TMC candidates too submitted their nominations on this day. The TMC candidates along with party workers played gulal after filling the nomination papers.

After submitting his nomination, Congress candidate Mohit Sengupta said, “We have been blessed by the people on their way, they want nothing but relief from a communal political party.”

To prevent the chaotic scene and any untoward situation during the filling of nomination, barriers were installed before the concerned office. No party worker or supporters of the candidates were allowed to accompany the candidate inside the office.

Raiganj witnessed chaos and road blocks due to the rallies by various candidates causing traffic congestion.