BJP Polling Agent in Bengal Removed from Booth for 'Influencing Voters' With His Saffron Shirt

A BJP polling agent has been removed from one of the booths in Kakdwip for wearing a saffron shirt while the polling is underway for the assembly seat. The BJP agent named Dipankar Jana went to a polling booth in Kakdwip after the voting started but was stopped by the Trinamool workers.

The TMC opposed his presence in the polling booth as he was wearing a full sleeves saffron shirt. The TMC alleged that he was trying to influence the voters with his shirt colour and lodged a complaint with the presiding officer. After the complaint, the presiding officer asked Jana to change his shirt. Though Jana claimed he had no intention to influence any voter, he later followed the instructions.

He was allowed to remain present inside the polling booth after changing his shirt. The BJP has ridiculed the complaint about saffron shirt by TMC as has nothing been mentioned about dress code or colour in the guidelines issued by the Election Commission.

On the other hand, in booth numbers 29 and 30, the polling agents failed to be present on time. They reached the polling booth after 10 am and complained that they had been threatened by the TMC workers. After the assurance of full security by the Central paramilitary personnel, they joined the polling process.

In yet another incidence of violence, the TMC alleged that in Mahishadal’s Sukhlalpur, there was a murder attempt on their party candidate and his car was smashed by BJP supporters. Central paramilitary force personnel were rushed to the spot after the incident. In the Kharagpur Sadar assembly constituency, the TMC accused BJP candidate Hiran was present within 100 meters of one of the polling booths with party symbol.

In the second phase of the West Bengal assembly election, 2021 polling for 30 seats across four districts is underway.