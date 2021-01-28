West Bengal Assembly Passes Resolution Against Farm Laws, Sixth State to do so

The West Bengal assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the three contentious farm laws enacted by the Centre and demanded that they be withdrawn immediately. Bengal is the sixth state to pass the anti-farm law resolution. Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Kerala have already rejected the implementation of these laws in their states.

As soon as the resolution was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee, BJP MLAs raised their voice in support of the bill and rushed to the Well of the House to disrupt the proceedings.

The BJP MLAs, led by their legislative party leader Manoj Tigga, later staged a walkout shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. Tigga alleged that the ruling 'TMC is misleading the farmers'.

While speaking on the resolution, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Centre should either withdraw the new laws or step down. The CPI(M) and the Congress supported the resolution but demanded that the state government withdraw similar laws it had passed a few years back.

“It was the failure of the intelligence department. It is a failure of the Delhi police. The rally was mishandled. It is unfortunate that the BJP government is branding agitating farmers as terrorists or Khalistani. The PM should immediately intervene in the matter," she said on the Republic Day violence.

CPI (ML) general secretary, Dipankar Bhattacharya also demanded a high-level probe into the matter. "We all know Deep Sidhu’s association with BJP leaders and he was also seen with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in one of the photographs. It is unfortunate whatever happened at Lal Quila but it has left many unanswered questions. In the past (post-2014), we have seen how the ruling BJP attempted to tag people’s movement as an act of traitors. We have seen this in the Rohith Vemula case. We have seen how the BJP treated and tagged the Shaheen Bagh protestors as traitors. So, considering BJP’s past track record in handling such people’s movements, we have demanded an inquiry into the January 26 incident.”