West Bengal Assembly Polls: Amit Shah's Visit to Siliguri Before Durga Puja Cancelled

In a significant development ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has postponed his visit to West Bengal. Sources said that due to unavoidable reasons, Shah won't be visiting the state on October 17. BJP President JP Nadda will instead pay a visit two days later.

It was learnt that Shah will visit the state after Durga Puja and meet party leaders in South Bengal and not in the north, as planned earlier.

With the 2021 Assembly polls in mind, both Trinamool Congress and the BJP are working hard to outdo each other. The state BJP has raised the political temperature with its ‘Nabanna Chalo Abhijan’ earlier in August 8 and now plans to take it forward with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual address to people on October 22.

“Amit Shah will not be here before Durga Puja. Our party president JP Nadda will be here on October 19 to address couple of public meetings. During his stay in Bengal, he will take stock of the situation ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections,” a senior BJP leader said.

“Nadda will brief state BJP leaders and workers about the roadmap ahead to taken on TMC in the upcoming polls. Mainly, state centric issues will be discussed by him,” he added.

Interestingly, unlike 2019 Lok Sabha Sabha polls, the BJP this time has remained silent over the issues of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Instead, its leaders and workers have been asked to highlight the misrule of the TMC government.