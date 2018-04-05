English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WB BJP Leader to SC: Candidates Being Stopped from Filing Nomination for Panchayat Polls
The petition also sought deployment of Central forces for a smooth conduct of panchayat polls scheduled in the month of May this year.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: A West Bengal BJP leader on Thursday moved the Supreme Court alleging that his party candidates are not being allowed to file their nomination papers for the upcoming panchayat polls in the state and sought the court's help in the matter.
Taking note of the submissions of a state party unit secretary seeking the court's intervention to ensure that the BJP's nominees are allowed to file nominations which closes on April 9, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud promised to hear the matter tomorrow.
"We will hear this tomorrow," the bench said as the BJP leader's counsel Aishwarya Bhati made her submissions.
The petition also sought deployment of Central forces for a smooth conduct of panchayat polls scheduled in the month of May this year.
The lawyer alleged that large scale violence has been perpetrated against the BJP activists in recent times.
Bhati also referred to the recent murder of a Dalit leader in the state and accused TMC-led state government of fomenting trouble.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
