West Bengal BJP Says Mamata has Failed as An Administrator, Threatens to Launch Statewide Movement

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Saturday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of failing in her duty as an administrator and threatened to launch a statewide movement if the "politics of annihilation" of opposition party workers does not stop in the state.

BJP organised a sit-in here on Saturday to protest against the alleged killing of its workers in the state in recent times. The saffron party has claimed that eight of its party workers were killed in Bengal in the last one week. This excluded the triple murder in Murshidabad district.

School teacher Bandhu Prakash Pal who was killed in his house at Jiaganj in Murshidabad is claimed to be a BJP-RSS supporter.

"Every day BJP workers are being killed in Bengal and our chief minister to divert attention from it organised the puja carnival. The law and order situation in the state has completely broken down. The chief minister has failed to perform her duty as an adminstrator," Ghosh said addressing the sit-in.

Hitting out at TMC for accusing BJP of politicising every death in the state, Ghosh said "BJP workers and supporters are being killed and if we seek justice we are accused of politicising it".

"The police are behaving like the TMC cadre. We caution the state government to ensure that this politics of annihilation is stopped. If it does not, we will launch a statewide movement and march to the state secretariat," he said.

BJP has sought time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and President Ram Nath Kovind to apprise them about the "complete breakdown" of the law and order situation in West Bengal, party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had said on Friday.

The West Bengal police had, however, said as per prima facie evidence the brutal killing of the school teacher, his wife and minor son in their home was a result of personal enmity and bore no political connotation.

The man's family members have denied affiliation with any political group. A diary note found at the spot suggested serious differences in the family.

Keeping up his attack, Ghosh said "The TMC government has lost all connect with the masses and is now trying to rule by using terror tactics. But we (BJP) will not allow this to happen. We will fight till this government is ousted from power".

Reacting to his allegation, state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee said the police have already detained few persons in connection with the triple murder case.

"The BJP should first decide whether the person who was killed was a RSS supporter or a BJP one. The BJP leaders themselves are confused. So they should stop their theatrics of playing to the gallery. The police have already started investigation and have detained few persons in the case," Chatterjee, who is the TMC secretary general, said..

The police have detained two persons on Saturday in connection with the Murshidabad triple murder case taking the number of detainees in the case to four.

A team of CID officials visited the crime spot on Saturday, a day after the investigating agency was asked to join the investigation, the police said.

Bandhu Prakash Pal, a 35-year-old teacher, his pregnant wife Beauty and 8-year-old son Angan were found lying dead in pools of blood in their house at Jiaganj in Murshidabad district on Tuesday when Durga Puja festivities were on.

The triple murder acquired political overtones on Thursday with the BJP and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hitting out at the Mamata Banerjee government over it and the RSS claiming that the teacher was its supporter.

