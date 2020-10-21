West Bengal BJP Seeks ‘Narayani Sena’ Regiment in Army, Urges Nadda to Take the Request to Centre

West Bengal BJP leaders have requested the national party president Jagat Prakash Nadda to convince the Centre to form a new ‘Narayani Sena’ regiment in the Indian Army. Highlighting the fact that there is no regiment in the name of ‘Bengal’, state BJP leaders feel that ‘Narayani Sena Regiment’ will fulfil the long pending wishes of the people in the state, especially that of the Rajbonshi community in the North Bengal.

Revisiting the history of the Narayani Sena – it was learnt that they were the Rajbonshi warriors of the first Koch king Nara Narayan, who ruled in the early 16th century. Speaking to News18, BJP MP from Bengal’s Cooch Behar, Nisith Pramanik said, “In the 1950’, the kingdom of Koch Kings became a part of West Bengal along with the Narayani Sena. However, Jawaharlal Nehru didn’t give much recognition to the Narayani Sena.”

He said, “There are nearly three crore people from the Rajbonshi community whose ancestors once belonged to the Narayani Sena. They are excellent warriors and many of them are already serving the Indian Army. Recently, we lost our jawan Bipul Roy at Galwan Valley. He was a Rajbonshi. There is no regiment called Bengal Regiment in the Indian Army and therefore we felt that the demand is legitimate and it will be a pride for the people to have their own regiment to serve our country.”

“Yesterday, our national president came to Siliguri and we briefed him about the matter and he assured that he will certainly consider our demand (besides other demands). We are hopeful that the Central government will fulfil our demand,” he said while adding that the matter was raised earlier also with the Union Home Ministry.

When asked about the ruling West Bengal government opposing the Narayani Sena’s demand that Greater Cooch Behar be recognised either as a separate state or Union Territory, he said, “TMC is misleading people as they don’t want the betterment of the Rajbonshi people.”

In the context of a media report in 2015-16, when BSF’s name came out in giving training to the Narayani Sena, he said, “Those are baseless reports and there was consistent effort to malign the image of the Rajbonshi people.

On Tuesday, JP Nadda, while addressing ‘Samajik Samuha’ (with representatives of various communities) had assured the North Bengal BJP MPs that he will certainly look into the matter of the Narayani Sena.