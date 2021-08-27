West Bengal BJP to Hold Farmers' Outreach Programme to 'Expose' Mamata Govt

Days after Mamata Banerjee criticised the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) of the Central government, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh hit back and claimed that the Chief Minister is planning to lease out Kisan Mandi (farmer markets) which is meant for the farmers.

Addressing a press conference, after having a meeting with the leaders of ‘Kishan Morcha’, Ghosh said, “The Chief Minister is misleading the people (on National Monetisation Pipeline) for her political interest and she is planning to lease out all the Kisan Mandi in Bengal.”

While lashing out at Mamata for depriving lakh farmers of benefits from the Centre’s flagship PM Kisan Samman Nidhi under which Rs 6,000 per year is given to each farmer, he said, “It is unfortunate that when our farmers across the country are getting benefits from the PM Kisan scheme, lakhs of farmers of West Bengal are deprived of PM Kisan scheme. I want to ask Mamataji, why this welfare scheme has not been implemented in West Bengal.”

He said, “Astonishingly, the central government found that thousands of names sent by the West Bengal government to avail central schemes are false as the claimants are ineligible. Those who are having pucca houses, having their vehicles and are associated with the Trinamool Congress managed to get their name registered for various Central government schemes. It was caught and the Central government rejected all the ineligible names.”

Ghosh also accused the State-run Agricultural Development Authority (ADA) of their step-motherly attitude towards the farmers belonging to BJP’s Kishan Morcha.

He alleged that those who are BJP workers and associated with farming are deprived of all the schemes provided by the State government.

“It is unfortunate that those demonstrating on the Delhi border are least bothered about the plight of farmers in West Bengal. Therefore, in September, our Kishan Morcha has decided for an outreach programme to connect with the farmers in Bengal and expose Agricultural Development Authority (ADA) and misleading policies of the State government,” Ghosh said while alleging that people in Bengal are still facing cut money and syndicate issue while availing various welfare schemes.

On the post-poll violence, he said, “The West Bengal government talks about the welfare of farmers but it is unfortunate that nearly 70 per cent of post-poll violence victims belong to the farmers’ family. Through our Kishan Morcha outreach programme, we would like to expose the real face of the present government in West Bengal and also we will ensure that farmers should get all the facilities announced by the State as well as the Central government.”

