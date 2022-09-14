BJP vs TMC in Bengal: 30 Cops, Dozens of BJP Workers Injured in 'Nabanna Cholo' Showdown; WB Assembly Session Likely to Be Stormy Today 

Streets of West Bengal turned into a battlefield on Tuesday with BJP workers clashing with the Bengal Police during their ‘Nabanna Cholo’ march to the state secretariat to protest against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

Several police officers and saffron camp members, including leaders Mina Devi Purohit and Swapan Dasgupta, were reportedly injured in the clashes between BJP and the Bengal Police during the protest march while top Bengal BJP leaders were also detained on Tuesday. Sources say Mina Devi Purohit is critical.

Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, the party’s Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee and senior leader Rahul Sinha were among those detained during the march. The police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the agitators, who tried to go past the barricades that were put in place at several points in the city and its adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, sources say that the BJP might approach the court stating that the way their supporters have been arrested is illegal. As the Bengal Assembly session starts today, BJP is also expected to raise the issue there. The TMC women wing, on the other hand,. will be holding rally against central agencies.

Latest Updates in BJP vs TMC in West Bengal:

• Around 30 Cops Injured During Nabanna Abhijan Rally, Undergoing Treatment

A total 14 police personnel are presently undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital.

Among them, Debajit Chattopadhyay, AC of CD has been admitted with right hand fracture and injuries near right eye brows.

A total 25 police personnel (20 male and 5 female) are currently undergoing treatment at MCH. Meanwhile, 43 people (37 men and 6 women) are currently undergoing treatment at MCH.

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee will be visiting SSKM to see the police personnel at 5 pm today.

• TMC to Bring Motion in Assembly Against Central Agencies’ ‘Misuse’

The ruling Trinamool Congress will move a motion in the assembly against the “hyperactive” drives by central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate in West Bengal.

A short session of the assembly will be held from September 14 when the motion will be moved. Assembly Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay said on Monday that a proposal on the motion has already been submitted in the assembly.

“There will be a discussion in which members of both the treasury benches and the opposition will participate. An atmosphere of tension and fear is being created in the state. The central agencies’ officials are reaching the residences of people at odd hours. There will be discussions on this matter,” the Speaker said.

The decision to move the motion was taken at a working committee meeting of the assembly on Monday, which was attended by several ministers and MLAs of the ruling party, besides the Speaker and the deputy speaker, Asish Bandopadhyay. However, none of the BJP legislators, who are members of the working committee, were present at the meeting.

• HC Seeks Report from West Bengal Govt on BJP Supporters ‘Forcibly Prevented’ from Attending Rally

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday sought a report from the West Bengal Home Secretary over the allegation that BJP supporters were forcibly prevented from attending its march to Nabanna programme. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj also directed the state government to ensure the protection of the BJP state headquarters in Kolkata.

The bench directed the state authorities to ensure that no unnecessary arrest is made and no person is unnecessarily detained in connection with the rally. The court directed the state Home Secretary to submit a report by September 19 over the allegations made by the BJP that its supporters were forcibly prevented from attending the rally.

The bench observed that peace and tranquility are required to be maintained. The petitioner in his PIL claimed that BJP workers were forcibly prevented from attending Tuesday’s rally and party leaders were attacked.

• BJP Claims 1,235 Workers Arrested, 3 Critically Injured

The BJP on Tuesday claimed 1235 party workers were arrested during ‘Nabanna Cholo’ protest and three others are critically injured. Sources say that BJP leader Mina Devi Purohit, who was injured in the clashes on Tuesday, is critical.

Senior @BJP4Bengal Leader Smt Meena Devi Purohit, former Deputy Mayor, Kolkata Municipal Corporation has been brutalized by WB Police. Isn't she 'Banglar Mey'?? Speaking against corruption has become a crime in Bengal.@amitmalviya | @BLSanthosh#CholoNobanno #TMCDictatorship pic.twitter.com/Y4COueXTlG — Raju Bista (@RajuBistaBJP) September 13, 2022

• Over 200 BJP Workers Injured During Party’s ‘Nabanna Cholo’ Protest: Suvendu Adhikari

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari said that more than 200 workers were injured during the party’s ‘Nabanna Cholo’ protest.

• ‘Bunch of Rioters and Hooligans’: TMC Slams BJP

TMC on Tuesday in a tweet slammed the BJP by saying a “bunch of rioters and hooligans who neither understand peaceful protest, nor allow peaceful coexistence”.

“We condemn this brazen attempt to destroy public peace and damage to Government property. Mamata Banerjee who is in Medinipur for administrative meeting stated that BJP did not have people in rally,” the TMC said.

The real face of @BJP4Bengal. A bunch of rioters and hooligans who neither understand peaceful protest, nor allow peaceful coexistence. We condemn this brazen attempt to destroy public peace and damage to Government property. pic.twitter.com/Q090FULaO6 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 13, 2022

• Nabanna Cholo Showdown Recap

Parts of Bengal turned into a battlefield on Tuesday as BJP activists clashed with the police during a protest march to the state secretariat. Several police officers and saffron camp members, including leaders Mina Devi Purohit and Swapan Dasgupta, were reportedly injured in the melee.

Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, the party’s Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee and senior leader Rahul Sinha were among those detained during the march, taken out by the saffron party to protest against the TMC regime’s alleged corrupt practices. The police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the agitators, who tried to go past the barricades that were put in place at several points in the city and its adjoining areas.

A police kiosk was damaged as the demonstrators were stopped from moving forward. Similar scenes were witnessed in Howrah, Kolkata’s Lalbazar and MG Road areas where violent protesters engaged in a scuffle with the police. In Lalbazar, a police vehicle was set on fire. A Kolkata Police officer said “there was no report of any serious injury to any protestors though several police personnel have suffered injuries”.

Normal life was disrupted in the city amid the protests, with common people facing huge inconvenience on the thoroughfares, many of which had plunged into chaos. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar staged a sit-in in Howrah after being stopped from carrying forward the rally. “This autocratic Mamata Banerjee government does not believe in giving space to opposition parties,” he said.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, who led the protesters near Howrah bridge, left the site in the midst of a lathicharge on his party’s supporters. “Our fight against this jungle raj will continue,” Ghosh said. BJP state youth wing president Saumitra Khan said “days of the TMC is numbered” and BJP will surely give a reply to all the atrocities committed on party men.

The TMC, in a tweet, said, “BJP4Bengal karyakartas or hooligans?” “Destroying and damaging government property, attacking police personnel, causing chaos and disrupting peace across the state — today’s activities of BJP that brought shame upon the entire nation. We strongly condemn such outrageous behaviour,” the party said in the microblogging site. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged that the BJP was fomenting trouble under the garb of protest.

(With PTI inputs)

