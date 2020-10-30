Bengal CID Arrests Two Sharpshooters from Punjab in Murder Case of BJP Leader Shukla

The West Bengal CID has arrested two sharpshooters from Ludhiana in Punjab for their alleged involvement in the murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla, a senior official said on Friday. The two hail from Bihar and had fled to Punjab after allegedly committing the crime on October 4 near a police station in North 24 Parganas district in the northern fringes of the city.

They were brought to West Bengal on transit remand.The two were produced at the ACJM court at Barrackpore on Friday and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, he said.

The duo were arrested from Punjab with the assistance of Punjab police two days ago, official said. "These two men were part of the gang of shooters who murdered Shukla. We have been looking for them and conducted a raid in Bihar. But they had fled to Punjab by then," a CID sleuth said.

So far three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of the BJP leader. Shukla was shot dead near Titagarh police station n October 4 by unknown bike-borne shooters.