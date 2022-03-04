West Bengal Civic Polls: Formed 3 Months Ago, How Hamro Party Won Darjeeling

Even as the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) recorded a landslide victory in the West Bengal municipal elections, bagging 102 of the 108 municipalities, in Darjeeling in West Bengal, Hamro Party, a debutant, won 18 of the 32 seats.

Anit Thapa’s Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha won nine seats, Bimal Gurung’s Gorkha Janmukti Morcha won three and two seats were won by the TMC.

“Our victory proves that people of Darjeeling desperately needed a sincere force to lead the civic board,” Edwards said on Wednesday after win.

However, Edwards lost from ward number 22, against a Gorkha Janmukti Morcha candidate.

UPHILL TASK

In August 2021, Ajoy Edwards left Subhash Ghisingh’s Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF).

Edwards went to Delhi in September last year on the instructions of GNLF’s Mon Ghisingh. It was said that in order to find a lasting solution to the problems in the mountain area, it was necessary to establish contacts with various sympathetic parties and the central government. He also met Union home minister Amit Shah. After returning from that tour, Edwards had disagreements with Mon.

In November, he announced the formation of Hamro Party. Darjeeling president Robert Chhetri and 32 others followed Edwards.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wrested the Darjeeling and adjoining Kurseong assembly seats last year in alliance with local parties, but could not win a single municipal seat. It contested as an ally of the GNLF.

OWNER OF GLENARY’S

On the way to the mall near the crossroads of Darjeeling city, Glenary’s is not only a restaurant, but also one of the tourist attractions. Glenary’s Bakery & Cafe, also known as the Glenary’s Cake Shop, is located on the ground floor of a two-storey white building and is a prominent landmark in Darjeeling since the British era. It is run by the Edwards family.

What about the Hamro Party’s demand for a separate Gorkhaland? At the time of announcing the new party, Edwards had said, “The demand for Gorkhaland would remain. But first, we need to look at the development of the mountains and economic growth.”

